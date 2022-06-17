Lawton-area residents will have the opportunity to indulge in some collaborative reading this summer thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program.
The $20,000 grant was awarded to the McMahon Memorial Authority. It is one of just 62 Big Read grants awarded by the endowment and the only one awarded in Oklahoma.
After the dissolution of the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council earlier this year, the authority officially took on the council’s mission of organizing and facilitating arts and humanities activities in Lawton. The Big Read is an extension of that mission, according to Jason Poudrier, who serves on the authority board.
“Since the authority took over the arts and humanities council’s mission, we have done several art programs, but this is our first large-scale humanities program,” Poudrier said.
The Big Read provides support to nonprofits around the country to host community-wide reading programs, each based around a single title chosen by the nonprofit from a list of 15 approved books for the year.
For their Big Read, the authority chose “There, There,” a novel by Tommy Orange, an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, which follows the unexpectedly connected lives of 12 characters from Native American communities who travel to a big, and ultimately volatile, powwow in the city of Oakland, California.
The Big Read will kick-off on Nov. 5 in Lawton at the Museum of the Great Plains with an opening ceremony, live performances and food. Members of the authority will hand out 1,000 free copies of “There, There,” to those who wish to join in on the community-wide summer reading.
Nov. 5-19, programs, book discussions and activities based around the novel will be held in and around Lawton.
“Right now, we have tentatively outlined a lot of programs. We want to make it as special as we can,” Dory Thomas, who serves on the authority’s board, said.
Before the Big Read starts in November, Thomas and Poudrier will assist with another unique summer book club, “Let’s Talk About It,” which begins July 21 and will lead into Big Read this November.
The Lawton Arts and Humanities Division, McMahon Auditorium Authority, the City of Lawton, and Cameron University are partnering to present “Let’s Talk About It,” and have chosen to explore the theme, “Native American Identity from Past to Present: A More Perfect Union.”
“Let’s Talk About It” will include five books that residents will be able to check out from the Arts and Humanities Division. These books will be used to spark discussion during a five-part lecture series to be held at Cameron University.
Both ‘Let’s Talk About It’ and ‘Big Read’ serve as a way to engage Lawton and the surrounding areas in a humanities-focused program that will help bring communities together in order to broaden their understanding of the world, according to Thomas.
For more information about “Big Read” or “Lets Talk About It”, call Poudrier at 581-3470.