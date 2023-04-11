The McMahon Foundation has always prioritized education, so it just made sense that when Cameron University needed to renovate its library, the foundation would provide the money.

Cameron University honored that commitment Monday, formally dedicating the Eugene D. McMahon Library before a crowd that included all seven members of the current McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees, as well as the grandson of one of its longest tenured members. The foundation contributed $1.25 million to the Cameron library renovation project, something Cameron President John McArthur said allowed the university to blend the original 1965 structure with the 1980 wing, providing an updated complex that continues to serve students and the community at large. It also allows the university to continue providing a setting that puts knowledge into context while providing collaborative space — collaboration with the community, as well as those on campus pursuing knowledge.

