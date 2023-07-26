LATS transfer center site

A mostly-empty tract south of the Lawton Public Safety Complex will be the site for Lawton’s first indoor transfer center for LATS, city officials decided Tuesday. Selection of the site will allow the design process to begin.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton officials have selected a six-acre tract south of the public safety center as the site for Lawton’s first indoor mass transit transfer center.

City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, made the decision Tuesday after returning from a 45-minute executive session where they had been expected to discuss property appraisals and/or land purchases.

