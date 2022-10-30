The City of Lawton is easing some restrictions tied to honorary street names, including action to require a color that conforms with national signage codes.
While the city has a policy against renaming streets, there is a provision in city code allowing honorary designation, reflecting special public interest, place, historic event, or nationally recognized person or group, an elected official, or outstanding citizen with citywide impact. The designation is marked with special signs.
Public Works officials say that existing code specifically exempts major arterial streets, section line roads and streets with a continuous name through the city (such as West Lee Boulevard) from the policy. However, there is one arterial that has an honorary name (South 11th Street/Fort Sill Boulevard), which has been designated Heroes Boulevard), which is why city staff is recommending they remove the restriction on arterials, section lines, and consistent streets.
Existing rules — which remain in effect — specify that those seeking an honorary designation must focus on the shortest segment possible and not disturb the existing name. Such requests are analyzed by city staff before being taken to the City Council for action.
Streets Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller said the bigger issue is the fact Lawton’s color code doesn’t confirm with Federal Highway Commission guidelines. Those federal guidelines specify memorial or dedicated signs shall have a white legend and border on a brown background, while Lawton’s code sets a white reflective background and green lettering.
Haggenmiller said the color scheme is part of federal actions to create a uniform system of traffic signs across the nation, “to lessen driver confusion.” He said universal color schemes are the reason Stop signs are always red, while yield signs are always yellow.
Haggenmiller said after the amended code goes into effect in 30 days, the city’s streets division will update all existing honorary street designation signs with those that conform to the white and brown colors. The exception will be the Heroes Boulevard signs, which will remain as they are.
Street signs are made by city employees in the Public Works yard.
City of Lawton officials also emphasized the city will retain its policy against renaming existing city streets. In the past, council members have said renaming streets causes confusion and results in a massive amount of work for those who live on those streets, because of the efforts they have to go through to upgrade everything that contains their addresses.