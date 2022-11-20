Lawton’s annual “Holiday in the Park” celebration commenced on Saturday night with the yearly “Frost Ya Fanny” fun run and the opening parade that through Elmer Thomas Park.
This year the parade featured brand new, exciting attractions like a Ferris wheel and carousel that will be running at the event for the first time, and this will also be the second year with the ice skating rink. This year it has been made twice as big to accommodate more guests.
Families lined up early along the streets in eager anticipation for the parade. They were ready to cheer on their loved ones that helped with floats, support the “Frost Ya Fanny” runners, or just waiting for their turn to get glimpse at Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Ben Upton a Lawton father who brought his family to the event to see his daughter’s cheerleading team’s float but also see it as a chance to continue a lifelong tradition.
“I’ve been coming here for a long time,” he said. “The kids really love coming out and they love doing it, so why not keep that tradition in the family and give them something.”
Families from all over the surrounding area come out to the park every holiday season to enjoy some quality Christmas joy with loved ones. A lot of Lawton locals have been coming to the light displays for their entire lives.
That’s is the case for a Ryan Witten who says his love for the Christmas spirit has kept him coming back since childhood.
“I love the people, the parade, the lights,” Witten said. “I’ve done it every year., I love getting that holiday spirit and that Christmas feeling, that’s really what it’s all about.”
Upton’s daughter, Kelsey Upton gave some insight into what things about the parade and the lights appeal to the younger crowd.
“Well, I’m really excited to see my sister dance,” she said. “I’m not very excited for them to be throwing candy at me, but I really like the parade.”
The “Holiday in the Park” light display will be up throughout the months of Nov. and Dec. in Elmer Thomas Park and admission is free to all who wish to come and share the holiday joy.