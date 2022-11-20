Holiday in the Park kickoff 2022

The Oogie Boogie confronts Santa Claus from the Vaska Shadowcast float in Saturday night’s Holiday in the Park parade along Northwest 2nd Street. More photos 8A.

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton’s annual “Holiday in the Park” celebration commenced on Saturday night with the yearly “Frost Ya Fanny” fun run and the opening parade that through Elmer Thomas Park.

This year the parade featured brand new, exciting attractions like a Ferris wheel and carousel that will be running at the event for the first time, and this will also be the second year with the ice skating rink. This year it has been made twice as big to accommodate more guests.

