The Grandview sports complex in southwest Lawton has caught the eye of the management company handling sports for the City of Lawton

Eastern Sports Management, hired last summer to run youth sports and related programs and facilities that had been handled by the Parks and Recreation Department, has been completing several tasks in recent months to speed the transition from the City of Lawton to the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority. Among those tasks was identifying what they thought was the best site for an indoor youth sports complex proposed in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.

