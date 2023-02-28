The Grandview sports complex in southwest Lawton has caught the eye of the management company handling sports for the City of Lawton
Eastern Sports Management, hired last summer to run youth sports and related programs and facilities that had been handled by the Parks and Recreation Department, has been completing several tasks in recent months to speed the transition from the City of Lawton to the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority. Among those tasks was identifying what they thought was the best site for an indoor youth sports complex proposed in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
The firm’s recommendation: 60 acres adjacent to Grandview, sports fields along Southwest 52nd Street behind Eisenhower Elementary, Middle and High schools.
John Wack, president of Eastern Sports Management, said 10 sites were identified across Lawton as potential locations for that indoor complex. Analysis narrowed the ultimate selection to three: Grandview; KCA trust land located north of Elmer Thomas Park along Cache Road; and privately owned land along East Lee Boulevard, near 45th Street. Wack said while all three sites were close in terms of ranking, but “Grandview stood out.”
That doesn’t mean Eastern Sports Management isn’t open to other locations, saying if Grandview isn’t the trust authority’s recommendation, “there are a lot of good sites.”
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said while the site has Eastern Sports Management’s recommendation, selection isn’t a foregone conclusion. Henry gave his trust authority members “homework” to complete before their March 9 meeting: read the analysis report, with an eye toward discussing the site and making a recommendation at the March 9 session. Monday’s special meeting of the trust authority, along with discussion expected to happen at today’s City Council meeting, was just that: discussion.
Henry said officials also have discussed the idea with the owners of the other two sites, and everyone is “eager to be part of this” if trust authority members or city officials decide Grandview is not the right place.
“There are other options,” Henry said, adding the scores among the three finalists were very close.
Wack said the site adjacent to Grandview is 60 acres is school land owned by the state, stretching from just west of Grandview’s existing sports fields south to the railroad tracks, then west and north. Wack estimated they would need 12 to 20 acres to build the sports complex — what he called Phase I. He recommended Lawton secure enough land to allow “for future growth,” which could include more outdoor fields.
Henry said Lawton Public Schools, which already is planning upgrades to its fields, supports the idea.
“They’re all in,” he said.
Henry said there are 231 acres of school land available in the area south and west of the Eisenhower schools, now leased for agriculture use. While the Oklahoma Commissioners of the Land Office also allows commercial and recreational use of its tracts, what it doesn’t allow is ownership. That means selecting the Grandview site would mean leasing the tract from the state, which provides 55-year leases of its property (and allows for renewals, Henry said).
Henry said trust authority action next week will mean deciding whether members will move forward with Eastern Sports Management’s recommendation. He said that the trust authority isn’t limited to that recommendation; because the rankings are close, there isn’t a reason the authority can’t move in another direction.
“We’re not putting all our eggs in one basket yet,” Henry said.
Wack said site decision is important because it comes at the end of what he calls the conceptual stage. The decisions that come after that site selection will mean investing resources to decide exactly what will be inside the complex and what it will look like, he said.