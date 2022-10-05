A defense contractor will bring about 20 high-tech jobs to Lawton after action taken Tuesday by the FISTA Trust Authority Board.
The board unanimously approved a five-year long-term lease with CAMGIAN Corporation of Starkville, Miss.
CAMGIAN Corporation is to be located in FISTA I (formerly Sears building) in Central Plaza. This lease is designed to directly support rapid technology development for the Cross-Functional Teams of Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF), Air & Missile Defense (AMD) and Fort Sill’s FIRES Center of Excellence (FCOE), according to a press release.
The company will employ four people here before the end of this year and bring 20-25 more next year. The announcement is the culmination of two years of discussions between CAMGIAN and Fort Sill.
“The Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator excitedly welcomes CAMGIAN to the Lawton Fort Sill community as being a valuable part of creating, growing, and sustaining high-tech jobs now and into the future. This partnership and collaboration will support the Army’s comprehensive rapid modernization, drive innovation and integrate capabilities to the warfighter,” Clarence Fortney, chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, said in a statement.
CAMGIAN is an award-winning developer of intelligent-sensing platforms that deliver real-time, actionable intelligence. Leveraging innovations in the areas of sensor fusion, software, and artificial intelligence, CAMGIAN is pioneering a new generation of intelligent automation technologies that address needs in both the commercial and national security markets, according to a press release.
“CAMGIAN is excited to be a part of the FISTA. Through our presence in Lawton/Fort Sill, we intend to bring a new generation of automated kill chain capabilities to the air and missile defense mission. The FISTA team has been a great partner from the start. We can’t wait to create the future at this incredible facility,” CAMGIAN Founder and CEO Gary Butler said in a statement.
“They will have the capacity to hire kids from here to come back here to work,” said FISTA Director James Taylor. The average pay for the high-tech jobs will be $100,000, according to Taylor.
“CAMGIAN will move into its innovatively designed industrial and secure workspace in December of this year. We are looking forward to the significant opportunities CAMGIAN will provide in high-tech job opportunities for college graduates and military veterans in engineering, computer science and other technology related fields. CAMGIAN’s STEM programs will be of significant value to our area schools, career tech and university programs,” Mark Brace, vice chairman of the FISTA Development Trust Authority said in a statement.
“With this announcement, we are sending a message to the community that we are serious about doing business here,” Brace said during the meeting.
The FISTA is providing leasable office, lab and integration space to defense contractors, academic institutions and high-tech innovators that are doing work with the Army through existing and/or future contracts.
Taylor said during the meeting that six other contracts are pending.
In the near term, an announcement will be made for the location in Central Plaza of a comprehensive STEM Lab (Grades K-12), Engineering Maker Space and a Business Incubator dedicated to providing opportunities for local and area schools, empowering disadvantaged youth, and comprehensive efforts to develop our future workforce, according to a press release.