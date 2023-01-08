Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority are preparing for new renovations at Central Plaza.

The authority approved a letter of engagement last week with Tradesman Architectural Studios, Oklahoma City, to craft design plans for 3,000 square feet of space for Dynetics’s CEMA AI. Trust authority member Mark Brace said said the group is “within a few words” of reaching agreement with that entity, slated to become another large-scale tenant working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed on post.

