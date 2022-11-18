Fans of all ages turned out last weekend for the inaugural Lawton Super Mini-Con at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
They were there to have some fun while shopping around for collectibles and met a few of their favorite voice actors.
The convention brought out a huge crowd of people on Saturday beginning with meet and greet opportunities for actors from popular anime like “Dragon Ball-Z” and “One Piece.”
The convention featured a large variety of vendors selling a range of comic convention stables such as comic books, handmade candles, artwork, and special space themed candies. Many called it out of this world. Lawton hasn’t had a comic book convention before.
The vendors came from areas like Texas or Oklahoma City while others had a much shorter commute.
Greg Edwards owner of Carolina Comics has been serving Lawton’s comic book needs for almost two decades and said he was excited to jump on the opportunity to participate in the city’s first convention.
“We’ve been here for 18 years now and a convention hasn’t come through,” Edwards said. “I think the culture and the community is growing here so I think there are a lot of reasons to keep something like this going here.”
The convention was a great place for lovers of all things pop culture to gather and socialize with like-minded people. Comic books, Funko Pops, toys, and many more collectibles filled the annex wall to wall. The event also featured a cosplay contest for the best costume work.
Local conventions like these differ massively from those bigger ones most people may be familiar with, according to Edwards. He spoke about how the smaller cons allow for a better chance to meet new people and interact with the community.
“It’s such a great experience to have,” he said. “There’s so much out here that shows another side of life so why not come out here and experience something really cool like this.”