Eisenhower High School band, choir and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps members paid tribute Wednesday to three former staff members and veterans who died in past two years.
The groups sang “Amazing Grace” and “Danny Boy” then followed up with the playing of “Taps”, a traditional song used to honor fallen military and veterans.
“Basically, we are celebrating the lives of these men that had such an impact on our nation, our school and community,” said Eisenhower High School Assistant Principal James Burkey. “We are honoring them and showing their families just how much we appreciate their service to our country.”
The event, which was held in the Ike auditorium, honored Carlos Taylor, JROTC instructor; Larry Lamar, maintenance worker; and Joseph McKenzie, math teacher and soccer coach for Lawton Public Schools. All three men were veterans of the U.S. Army.