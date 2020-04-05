Oklahomans looking for good economic news last week found little comfort, and what little there was may prove to be more occasion for hype than reason for hope.
Despite that, Lawton may suffer less than some other areas of Oklahoma because it’s little affected by the double whammy of another state oil bust that’s following on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic.
Much of the state is now caught between two economic pincers: rocketing layoffs from efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and a steep decline in oil prices that began before the pandemic but accelerated at the same time the virus spread across the nation.
Oklahoma continued to shed jobs as more and more businesses closed in the wake of the pandemic. In the weekend that ended on March 28, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 44,970 Oklahomans filed first-time unemployment claims. That eclipsed the record — set just a week before — of 21,926. (The March 21 number was adjusted upward from the initial report of 17,720). The bureau reported that 24,519 Oklahomans were receiving jobless benefits, up from 16,854 the previous week.
And although the layoffs have come more suddenly than at any other time in history, don’t expect the flood to stop just yet.
“There seems to be good reason to believe we’ll have at least one and maybe two or three more large weeks,” said Mark Snead, president of RegionTrack, an economic forecasting and analysis company based in Oklahoma City.
And Oklahoma has more to worry about than just layoffs generated by business shutdowns precipitated by the pandemic. The state’s energy industry has suffered not only by declining demand for oil caused by the worldwide economic downturn but also by a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC and Russia and other major oil exporters were unable to reach agreement on production cuts in early March to halt sliding prices, so the Saudis opened the spigots to flood the market.
The effects on oil prices were immediate. West Texas Intermediate crude had been above $60 a barrel in December and fell to about $44 in February. By last week the price had plummeted to below $20 before recovering to above $29 Friday after President Trump said he expected the Russians and Saudis to reach an agreement to limit production.
An OPEC meeting was scheduled for Monday, but on Saturday it appeared the virtual meeting was off after the Saudis and Russians engaged in a public spat about who was to blame for the impasse. Stay tuned to see what oil prices do on Monday.
Snead believes the Saudis eventually will curb production.
“This is just as bad for them as it is for (U.S. producers),” he said. “We think they’re rational in the long run,” but it seems the dispute now is almost as much political as it is economic.
It’s also possible that the Texas Railroad Commission may look into limiting production in Texas. Although Texas is the largest crude production in the United States, North Dakota and New Mexico are also pumping a lot of shale oil, and to be effective those states would have to limit production as well, Snead said. A multi-state effort would be needed, Snead said, and “I’m not sure we’re up to being very good at that.”
Even supply reductions only go so far. While OPEC was considering cut of 10 million barrels a day, Snead estimates surplus production is twice that because of the worldwide economic downturn, which means prices may not rise significantly until demand increases. Comparing the costs of production, he said, it appears that Oklahoma producers need about $50 a barrel, “and we are a long way from that.”
The oil bust is a one-two punch for Oklahoma (although motorists are enjoying rock-bottom gasoline prices). Although the energy sector of the economy is no longer the job creator it once was, it has an outsize effect on the economy because of its high wages, widespread royalty payments, and intense capital investment — as well as its contribution to state and local taxes.
Because of the importance of oil and gas, Oklahoma may be hit harder than the nation as a whole by the energy bust-enhanced pandemic.
Capital investment has already plummeted, Snead said, and counties that enjoyed large sales and use taxes from drilling activity are hurting.
Then there’s the state budget. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last week that state revenue collections — based on $54-a-barrel oil — are estimated to be short $416 million of projections by the end of the fiscal year June 30.
Is there any good news?
Snead thinks the economy may rebound sharply — depending, of course, how long pandemic restrictions remain in effect — although not to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.
Snead has prepared economic analyses of the Lawton economy for many years, and he said it may fare better than most of the state — just as it did in the Great Recession of 2008-2009 — because of its lack of dependence on energy.
“It is, by and large, better positioned than most areas of the state to weather this,” he said. “If there is a good place to weather this, Lawton may be it.”