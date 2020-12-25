Some jobs or roles are easy to fill but those who have been entwined with Dr. Dan Horton during his long career in Lawton say it will take many others to fulfill all the tasks he’s undertaken over the course of his many years serving our city.
Dr. Horton announced several months ago that he was retiring as of Nov. 1 and immediately those who had grown to know and love him for his benevolence and support of many causes started sharing their stories about this great man.
For those who don’t know Dr. Horton, some quick background information is needed. The good doctor comes from a family who once had a dairy farm in west Lawton in the Crosby Park area.
When Lawton started growing, the family sold the land to developers and before Dr. Horton left to attend Oklahoma State University, he lived in the same area of the old farm. His goal was originally to become a veterinarian but his goals eventually changed and he went to the University of Oklahoma where he obtained his medical degree.
Soon thereafter he decided to open a family practice office in Lawton in the early 1980s after marrying Saradell Green, daughter of the late Dr. Charles E. Green.
It was Dr. Green who convinced Dr. Horton to start coming with him to Lawton High School football games in the mid-1990s and soon Dr. Horton had taken the reins and he held them in his capable hands until now.
Over the past 38 years Dr. Horton has been serving Lawton Public Schools, helping coordinate the physical sessions for athletes and doing all the bus driver physicals. He also has been active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, he’s been a board member with the Lawton Athletic Foundation, he’s served as a volunteer physician at Falls Creek and he’s been a vital part of First Baptist Church’s many activities.
Will be hard to replace
LPS Athletic Director Gary Dees hit the nail on the head when he said, “there is no way any one person can fill his shoes, it would be impossible.”
Nobody has worked more closely to Dr. Horton than LHS trainer David Stanley.
“I’m not sure when he started helping on the sidelines but I came here in 1991 and I think it was a year or two later that he started coming and helping Dr. Green,” Stanley said. “This is my 30th year and I can’t remember a game that Dr. Horton has missed; he’s been so dependable.”
As those two worked together, their relationship changed.
“At first it was a friendship that was based on our work environment. You know how it is, you start to get comfortable with a co-worker and then things change,” Stanley said. “Soon it was like he was my mentor and then it became where he was like my second father.
“On some of the long drives we didn’t talk shop, but we often talked politics. I’m not the most religious person but Dr. Horton always had a way of making me think about my faith. That was the big reason he and Saradell started the Dr. Green Banquets.
“They wanted the football players at all three schools to get together and he wanted them to know how important it was to be a good citizen. And he always was willing to share his faith with the athletes. I’ve seen him change young athletes firsthand and set them on a right course.”
Dr. Horton and Stanley were among the first medical teams to tackle concussions at the prep level.
“Dr. Horton was always researching and trying to be ahead of the trends,” Stanley said. “I remember when the American Association of Pediatrics came out with their rules that dictated concussion protocols and they were things he had already put in place years before. We did it because we thought it was the right thing to do, not because somebody was recommending those protocols.”
Another thing Dr. Horton was able to do was muster some assistance from other local physicians to help on the sidelines.
“Dr. (Micky) Ramos is still at MacArthur helping and Dr. (Daniel) Constance is helping on the sidelines at Eisenhower. Dr. Brent Smith also has helped on the Ike sideline in the past and it was Dr. Horton who was able to recruit those good physicians to become active.
“I know many other athletic programs that can’t find a doctor to help, they are becoming extinct. They just don’t want to put in the time or put their reputation on the line.”
As the funding in education started to get smaller, it was Dr. Horton who helped provide supplies for LHS when Stanley needed help.
“I couldn’t even tell you how I could formulate the amount of money he paid out of his own pocket for what we needed and he was never looking for praise,” Stanley said. “He loves Lawton High and what it stands for and he’s a very humble man.
“If he’s done something good, he doesn’t want attention. In fact, he’s avoided any attention when he’s stepped up to help.”
For years this writer was away from the field in the press box, but when I was relegated to a Hoveround, and to the sidelines, I got to enjoy my visits with Dr. Horton and Stanley and I always admired how calm and composed they acted when injuries did occur.
“When we had kids who were unconscious, despite how bad it might have looked, Dr. Horton and I were always on the same page,” Stanley said. “We tried to show a calm demeanor. Then we would always talk it over later to see if we needed to do something different.”
One of their most interesting nights came several years ago when former Dallas Cowboys standout Deion Sanders brought his Prime Prep team from Texas to play LHS.
“It was funny, Deion would come over and ask the player if they were hurt or injured,” Stanley said. “If they said they were hurt he’d yank them up and run them off the field. We got to where we just let him handle his own players and stood back until they needed something.”
Coordinating the physicals was a major part of the job for years, but as more medical clinics have opened, the load has been switched.
“It started out by Dr. Horton coordinating them and at one time we’d have 18 to 20 dates at the various schools,” Stanley said. “Anita (LPS athletic secretary Brown) and Gary Dees would help schedule them but it was Dr. Horton who recruited the doctors and nurses to help administer the physicals. It was one of those things that he took care of and now we’re going to have to see where this process will go in the future.”
Dees said the efforts of Dr. Horton will be missed without a doubt.
“He’s always been there for us,” Dees said. “When I was coaching, if I needed a physical for a new player, I’d just call Dr. Horton and he’d have us come over and he’d take care of it.”
His work with the Lawton Athletic Foundation was focused around his portable grill during the Gridiron Golf Classic.
“The day of the event we just couldn’t do it without Dr. Horton and Darrell Jones,” Dees said. “Both of them make that event possible. The meal is a big part of the attraction of that event and those two men go out of their way to make it a special meal and that attracts many of the players.”
As much as Dr. Horton has meant to LPS, Dees is happy that Dr. Horton can step away after serving for so many years.
“I think it’s great that he’s moving on and is going to focus on spending more time with his own kids and grandkids,” Dees said. “I’m happy for him. He’s given so much service to our athletes and families but now it’s time to spend that energy with his own family.”
Two legends in one family
George Horton couldn’t have had a better experience than what he had during his time playing football at Lawton High.
“I was lucky, when I came up to Lawton High grandpa (Dr. Green) was still doing physicals in 1994, so I was able to be around him on the field,” George Horton said. “Dad started helping out in ’94 and ’95 and he was also taking over the physicals during that time. We lost grandpa in the spring of 1996 and dad just started doing all those things grandpa had done.”
Dr. Green was always popular and he never let the players down.
“Grandpa always would bring his medical bag to the games and he’d bring a little jug that he’d keep on the bench with him,” George said. “The players started figuring it out; it was filled with lemonade. The players decided to skip the water and they’d come sneak a drink of his lemonade.”
That wasn’t all Dr. Green was known for during his many years helping the LHS program.
“Grandpa also was known for coming every Wednesday and giving out oranges to the players,” George said. “He’d also take the time to share a motivational message to the players and just try to pep them up. When dad took over, he did the same thing every Wednesday, either bring oranges or big jugs of orange drink.”
Before George arrived at LHS, he was already on the sidelines with his grandpa.
“They lived right there by Cameron Stadium, so on game nights I’d walk with grandpa to the field,” George said. “It was great being on the sidelines. I was always getting autographs and just enjoying being around the players.”
While Dr. Horton was already being tasked with several jobs, George and sisters Mary Beth and DeeDee might not have seen their dad every morning but he still was there for his family.
“Dad was always gone when we’d wake up,” George said. “He’d go to the detention center to take care of the kids there and he’d visit several patients in nursing homes. But he always found a way to interact with our lives.”
George was a football walk-on at Oklahoma State and he learned that his dad was going to find a way to be there at some of his most important moments.
“I will never forget my first road game, it was at Texas A&M,” George said. “I was playing on special teams that season. I didn’t know they were doing it but dad worked an LHS home game that Friday night, then left for College Station.
“They drove most of the way, then checked into a motel. They slept for a couple of hours, then made the drive to College Station to be there at the first game I was going to play. It was a 1:30 (p.m.) kickoff and there they were in the stands. They really surprised me.
“I remember the Baylor game that same year. They left right after the LHS game and drove to Waco in time for another game.”
They did the same thing for the girls.
“Both my sisters were very active in their sororities and whenever they’d have a function our parents would show up and support them,” George said. “I remember many times they’d only be in Stillwater for an hour or two but they made every effort to be there for all of us.”
George said his family really enjoyed the Dr. Green Banquets and the regional FCA banquet, both events that his family had supported for years.
“When they came up with the idea for the Dr. Green banquets, I just thought it was a great way to allow the players from all three teams to come together and celebrate the upcoming season,” George said. “It was nice to get a chance to meet the other players and listen to a good speaker. Dad was always trying to get a good speaker who could motivate the players and reinforce their faith.
“The FCA banquets were also special. I remember when Aso (Pogi) came to speak and I loaded up some of my buddies from OSU and we came down to help encourage the kids and give them a positive message that they could take with them during their college years. Dad was always willing to give a positive message to people and encourage them to share their faith with others.”
Spreading healing touch
While Dr. Horton did help many athletes and patients over the years, few knew about his travels around the world to help those in need of medical care.
One of his closest friends, Mike Mazzo, was along for most of the trips.
“Everyone knows that Doc had a great love for Lawton High; it means a great deal to him,” Mazzo said. “He molded his own children to be just like him; that his faith in Christ was his first priority. That’s why these trips were so important.
“We went to China three times, Honduras at least five time, Ecuador, El Salvador. ... Those trips were amazing. We worked hard during the day, then enjoyed some sight-seeing after we had clinic. It was strange to be in Chinese markets at 10 or 11 at night.”
The countries were much different than Southwest Oklahoma.
“I’ve never been an adventuresome type, but we’re there in the Amazon jungle so we might as well see what that region is like. Those trips opened our eyes to a whole new world. Spending time in a Third World country was an eye-opening experience.
“While it was rewarding to be there on one hand, it was heartbreaking on the other to see how these people struggle for the basic needs such as medical care. It makes you realize how blessed we are.”
While Dr. Horton and others did the medical work, Mazzo was tasked for many odd jobs.
“I served as everything from a dental assistant to a driver,” Mazzo said. “I would hold a flashlight, hand them tools and I’ve driven two hours into the mountains to bring somebody to be treated.”
But his main job was being a photographer to document the trips.
“My primary role was to take a picture of these people and print it out for them,” Mazzo said. “Many of these people had never seen a camera or had their pictures taken. I remember going back to one town in Honduras several years later and the gas station attendant recognized me as “the guy with the camera.’”
The trips to Central America were rather short flights but the China trips involved much longer flights and the group is still ribbing Dr. Horton about one of those.
“We were coming from China and the flight attendant came over the PA and asked if there was a doctor on board,” Mazzo said. “Doc didn’t say anything but we all started telling them we had a doctor with our group.
“So, Doc goes up to first class where a lady was having some medical issues. They put him on the phone with an airline doctor and they talked over the case and treated her. Doc started to come back to where we were in coach and the flight attendant said, ‘Doctor you can stay up here for the rest of the flight in case she needs something.’
“Well, Doc gets the royal treatment, first class food coming all the time, plenty of legroom, snacks ... he had it made while we were all back there crammed in and getting a bag of crackers. We made sure he didn’t forget that trip.”
Dr. Horton did indeed enjoy that trip and he didn’t care that his friends never let him forget his luxury flight.
“That trip we were on a 747 and first class was something special,” Dr. Horton said. “They started bringing us food and it just kept coming. We each had a special compartment with a seat that laid flat into a bed and we each had a private television.
“The guys I was with never have let me forget how bad they had it compared to what I was enjoying up front in first class. I had plenty of legroom to stretch out and relax in comfort. “
Mazzo said the thing about Dr. Horton is he never wants any praise for all the things he’s done for LHS and the Lawton community.
“He’s always been one of those who is out to serve others; that’s just his calling,” Mazzo said. “He’s not a person who wants to own all kinds of things; he wants to do whatever he can to help others. He’s worked the FCA camp every summer, he’s been a volunteer doctor at Falls Creek for nearly 40 years and he’s done so much with the Dr. Green Banquets. His life is all about service.”
That final appointment
While Dr. Horton has been involved in so many efforts, he has also been there for many patients including this writer who first walked in his office about 40 years ago.
I wasn’t always the perfect patient, though. The year was 2011 and while driving back from the Phoenix area where both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were playing bowl games, I had some type of heart episode in Climes Corner, N.M.
Talk about a remote location; it was going to take an air ambulance 45 minutes to reach me and another 45 back to the closest hospital. But, after son Russell opened my door to the SUV, the cold air seemed to put some pep into me.
So, we started heading east on I-40 and eventually pulled into Lawton around 3 a.m. with no further issues.
Later that day I called Dr. Horton and he sent me to get a heart monitor so he could determine what the problem had been. I took the thing back 24 hours later and headed to work.
About an hour later Dr. Horton’s loyal nurse Lucy Fernandez called me and said to rush to Memorial Hospital and that they would be expecting me. I seemed to block out the part where she said my heart rate was rather low.
My response was, “Lucy, I have the Comanche County Tournament going this week and I’m going to have to work out the schedule before I leave the office.” She added one more phrase, “Joey, this is serious, it’s a life and death matter.”
As I was telling the guys what to do, my phone rang and it was plain and simple as only wife Brigitte can be, “get your -- — to the hospital now. I will meet you there.”
I make the short drive and five minutes later I’m in the cardiac care unit with IVs, monitors and oxygen flowing.
A few minutes later Dr. Horton comes in and says, “your heart rate is down below 20 beats a minute. You’re going to need a pacemaker.”
That’s how he talked to me for the rest of his career, plain and simple, just the facts.
We’d get those medical facts out of the way and then talk sports. It was the perfect partnership and while I will miss those visits, I’m comforted knowing that Doc will be surrounded by seven grandkids who need the full attention of him and Saradell.
Stanley has made sure that LHS fans won’t forget what Dr. Green and Dr. Horton have done to protect and treat their athletes from 1949 when Dr. Green started until this season when Dr. Horton called it quits.
The Hortons donated mementos from Dr. Green’s time at LHS including his letter jacket and medical bag and Stanley added the finishing touches to complete the display in one of the trophy cases in the Wolverines Gym lobby.
“It would take hours for me to list all the things that the Hortons have done for the LHS football program,” current LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “Dr. Horton was always willing to help, be it with the physicals to coordinating the pre-game meals each week at First Baptist Church.
“There is just no way to replace Dr. Horton; his shoes are just impossible to fill. We will all miss him being there with us but we understand that he and Saradell want to spend more time with their kids and grandkids and who can blame them. We will never forget what he’s done for LHS football and LHS athletics.”
Coaches always stress teamwork and the way we see it that’s what it’s going to take to handle all the jobs that Dr. Dan Horton has held over the past 30-plus years. It will take a good leader and plenty of assistants but if they need help forming that team, I can point them in the direction of a man who would be glad to offer his advice.
Yes, Dan Horton’s phone number will stay on my speed dial. Only now it’s just to talk sports or get updates on his grandkids because that’s what retirement is all about.