Halff Associates will hold a public meeting today on its work to create a master plan for development of Lawton city lakes.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Halff Associates will hold a public meeting today on its work to create a master plan for development of Lawton city lakes.
The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
James Hazzard, project manager for Halff, said the firm already has collected information and comments from residents and others, data that is being incorporated into proposals intended to increase amenities at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth to help make them regional draws. While the lakes are primary water sources for Lawton, they also contain recreational areas that city staff wants to enhance, from swimming beaches to camping sites and boat docks.
Hazzard said some concepts under development will be reviewed for the public today, as part of the process to finish the master plan. A survey also will be released this week on the City of Lawton website (lawtonok.gov) to give residents further opportunity to provide input. Some proposals already under consideration include enhanced opportunities for the collection of recreational fees, with fee increases possible. Residents have said they want to see improved access to sites and better signage, as well as maintaining “what’s out there,” Hazzard said.
Halff plans to bring its recommendations to the council in April, Hazzard said.