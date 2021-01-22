The Christian Family Counseling Center was founded on Nov. 18, 1985, by Dale Tyson. In the 35 years since its inception, the center has grown into a full-time nonprofit counseling service with nine licensed counselors on staff. Their focus has always been on clients first; no one is turned away, regardless of their ability to pay.
In November, Tim Diley took over the role of executive director from the late Charles Baer, who passed away last year.
“A lot of people knew about the center because of Charlie and his work in the community,” Diley said. “He was here for 28 years, nearly since the beginning. He was hired by Mr. Tyson. He was really such a force in the community.”
Diley retired from active duty in the Army with 23 years of service. He and his wife live in Elgin and attend First Baptist Church in Lawton. And though he was aware of the center, he did not actively seek out the position of executive director.
“The clinical director at the center, Glen Ryswyk, he reached out to me because he saw that I had recently retired … he reached out and asked if I’d be interested,” Diley said.
After a tour and a couple of interviews, Diley had the job just in time for the center to celebrate its 35th anniversary and begin looking toward the future.
The center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, provides a wide variety of outpatient mental health care to adults, adolescents and children.
“We have nine counselors including our clinical director, but between them they have 180 years of experience which is pretty fascinating. To have that few counselors with that number of years … our counselors stay at the center and form those personal connections with clients and that’s how we grow, through word of mouth from those connections.”
Growth has been on Diley’s mind a lot since he began his duties with the center. Over the last four years, the number of counseling sessions has been rising, and last year they broke a record at over 8,000.
“With the pandemic going on and everything happening in the government, we’ve seen a definite uptick in mental health sessions,” Diley said.
Diley is in the midst of trying to expand the center’s reach and message. Hopefully, the more people who hear about the center, the more people they will be able to help, Diley said.
“Thirty-five years is an amazing milestone of community health support,” Diley said. “ And we’re going to keep going. We are a professional service. We take clients with or without insurance. But the most important thing is that we will not turn anyone away. You will not get denied the help you need based on income.”
As the center looks toward the future, it is looking at growth and expansion opportunities to possibly include bringing on more counselors. But as a nonprofit, money can be tight. Diley said the center is always open to donations from the community.
“We’re always looking at different income streams so that we can provide the monies to cover those professional mental health services … we don’t have volunteers, but we do accept private donations.”
To learn more about the Christian Family Counseling Center, or to make a donation, visit cfccok.org.