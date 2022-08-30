Bridge closed

A bridge on Northeast 29th Street is so badly deteriorated, the City of Lawton has closed the structure until it can be replaced.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton’s bridges are getting on in years, with more than one eligible for Social Security.

Engineers say the average bridge is designed to last 75 years, and Lawton has nine that exceed that age, said Troy Travis, project manager for H.W. Lochner Inc., design engineers who analyzed the city’s 93 bridges and who also was hired by the City Council last week to design repair and replacement plans for five of them. Travis said while the city has begun plans to repair two bridges and replace three others, there are at least five more bridges that need significant work.

Recommended for you