Lawton’s bridges are getting on in years, with more than one eligible for Social Security.
Engineers say the average bridge is designed to last 75 years, and Lawton has nine that exceed that age, said Troy Travis, project manager for H.W. Lochner Inc., design engineers who analyzed the city’s 93 bridges and who also was hired by the City Council last week to design repair and replacement plans for five of them. Travis said while the city has begun plans to repair two bridges and replace three others, there are at least five more bridges that need significant work.
Travis made the observations as he highlighted the bridge analysis for council members.
Some interesting trivia: Lawton’s oldest bridge, built in 1930, is on Southwest 2nd Street, south of Central Plaza, over Numu Creek. Only eight bridges have been built in Lawton since 2000; the majority of the city’s bridges were built between the 1960s and the 1990s. But, there are seven built in the 1930s and another five in the 1940s.
The average age of today’s Lawton bridge is 49, but by the year 2042, Lawton will have nine bridges over the age of 100 and 35 over the age of 75.
City leaders already are making plans to work on the worst of the bridges in the city’s inventory, with Lochner hired to design repairs for eastbound and westbound bridges on Cache Road over Wolf Creek (near Oak Avenue), and replacement of a bridge and overflow bridge on South 11th Street near the city landfill and on Northeast 29th Street in the Coronado Estates Addition. The city already has closed the Northeast 29th Street bridge because of its condition, while the South 11th Street bridges had their weight limit reduced to 13 tons earlier this year to reflect their deteriorating status.
But, Travis said Lochner has identified other bridges that need attention as soon as the City of Lawton can focus on them.
They include a bridge crossing Numu Creek between Southwest 8th and Southwest 9th streets in a neighborhood southwest of Central Plaza. Travis said the 29-year-old bridge is posted for 12 tons, but has problems with cracking and a beam.
“The deck has deteriorated,” he said, adding one beam is not supported by the wall.
Bridges that span East Cache Creek on East Gore Boulevard, east of Interstate 44, also are deteriorating, with cracks and separation from supports. Handling an estimated 6,300 vehicles a day, the westbound bridge is 51 years old; the eastbound, 42.
Bridges over west Lawton’s Wolf Creek also are deteriorating. The worst may be Rogers Lane in far northwest Lawton, a 29-year old bridge that handles an estimated 100 vehicles a day. The bridge is on the part of Rogers Lane west of its connection to Northwest 82nd Street/U.S. 62. Travis said the span is undersized; the base also shows signs of wear.
Lochner’s analysis recommends repairs on six other bridges: three because of scour issues (wearing because of water flow) and three because of deterioration. A bridge on Northwest 44th Street over Wolf Creek (just north of Gore Boulevard) has scour and deterioration issues. The nearby West Gore Boulevard bridge over Wolf Creek (between Northwest 40th and Northwest 44th streets) has scour issues, as does Northwest 74th Street over West Wolf Creek. General deterioration also is an issue with a bridge on Quanah Parker Trailway over West Wolf Creek and on Briarwood Drive over Meadowbrook Creek.
Travis said deteriorating bridges aren’t unique to Lawton.
He said in 2000, an analysis found that one out of every five bridges in Oklahoma were structurally deficient. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation implemented a focused policy to address those problems, reducing its deteriorating bridge count from a high of 1,268 in 2004 to 67 in 2020. Lawton needs to take the same tactic, he said.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city staff wants to address those issues, to include making plans for bridge upgrades in future Capital Improvements Programs.
“Deferred maintenance becomes a capital improvement,” he said.