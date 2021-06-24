City of Lawton crews will do some patch work on an internal access road at School House Slough, while city staff looks at the idea of crafting a lakes improvements master plan.
City Council members made the decision this week after the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments asked them for a decision on how to best make repairs on a 770-foot road at the back of the concession area on the east side of Lake Lawtonka, which belongs to the City of Lawton. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the road’s oil and chip surface is badly deteriorated.
“The section has been there a long time,” he said, explaining the edges of the road have deteriorated to the point it has reduced the width of the road, and potholes continue to develop.
Wolcott said the city has three options for repairing the road, with the cost of the project increasing depending on what option is selected.
The cheapest option will be doing what the city has done in the past: patch potholes. Wolcott said the city also has the option of removing the oil and chip base and replacing it with gravel, to match the nearby boathouse access road and boat ramp parking area. City staff said that would be the most cost effective option, with Wolcott explaining the road will be maintained as other gravel roads are: with grading. The cost of patching potholes is estimated at $2,500, with $2,500 also estimated for the cost of converting the road to gravel.
The city also has the option of removing the existing surface and replacing it with asphalt, something city crews could do for an estimated $60,000. Wolcott said hiring a private construction firm to do that work could cost $100,000, what he called a very rough estimate because the work hasn’t been bid.
Council members and Mayor Stan Booker had another option in mind: repairing the road for $2,500 while city staff evaluates what can be done in the future.
“I’d prefer $60,000 to be spent in town,” Booker said, of road work needed within the city.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren questioned whether the road needed to be replaced, explaining it is secondary road allowing easier access to places in the concession area.
“You can still get to places without it,” he said, adding that spending the estimated $100,000 contractor price on a Lawtonka road being planned farther north or a street in town “would serve citizens best.”
Other council members asked about the possibility of making the road part of an overall series of upgrades for lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth. City staff and council members have been debating the idea of increasing lakes-related fees as part of a plan to dedicate more funding to city lakes for improvements.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton asked whether that might be the best option here, with Hampton suggesting the city look at creating a lakes master plan. The design firm Halff Associates already is working on a parks and recreation master plan as part of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program and funding dedicated to that task (discussion of that work is slated for the council in July).
While council members have said those CIP funds can’t be dedicated to lakes recreation because that wasn’t the idea presented to voters, council members said Tuesday they like the idea of at least beginning a master plan for lakes. They directed city staff to bring that proposal back to the council floor as a formal item.
Parks and recreation officials were directed to make repairs on the School House Slough road.