Seven Lawton residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor rolls for the Spring 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll included Bryce Birt, a nursing major; John Miracle, a biblical studies major; and Joy Rhodes, a political science major.
The Dean’s Honor Roll included Tiffany Buschman, a communications studies major; Mickayla Corvi, a performance non-clinical major; William Anthony, a media major; and Rylee Woessner, a cross cultural ministry major.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69.