Hard work is leading to big things as Julian Guerrero Jr. hopes to impact the future of Native American people.
A member of the Comanche Nation, he hopes his next step will help his and other tribal members in their quest for a better education.
Guerrero has accepted a national position as the Director of the Office of Indian Education (OIE) at the United States Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
“I currently work as the Executive Director of American Indian Education at the Oklahoma State Department of Education and have been recently selected as the Director of the Office of Indian Education at the United States Department of Education,” he said.
Guerrero is scheduled to begin work at the U.S. Department of Education by end of August and is transitioning out of his current responsibilities at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
On Aug. 12, Guerrero resigned from his duties as an appointed Gaming Commissioner with the Comanche Nation Gaming Commission due to the federal appointment.
Guerrero has gained a reputation as a leader in the field of Oklahoma Pre-K-12 Indian Education. He’s participated on several boards, including the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) Board.
In the Department of Education’s recent public release, Guerrero is joining at an “exciting time” as focus hews toward streamlining grant processes to better meet needs. He also will be tasked with improving technical assistance and support.
Challenges aren’t anything new for Guerrero. His collaborative public management experience includes working alongside Oklahoma public schools, Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) tribally-operated schools, and various tribal education departments throughout the United States. His experience also includes working among state education advisory committees, delivering professional development to public school districts, and providing technical assistance to tribal educational agencies.
Guerrero said he is passionate about uniting tribal nations through education.
He has worked as an American Indian student scholarship coordinator at the University of Oklahoma. He has consulted for gubernatorial and legislative political campaigns throughout the state.
Prior to his state service, he has worked in the nonprofit sector as Associate Director of the Tribal Education Departments National Assembly (TEDNA).
The new position will send Guerrero across the country to serve his new role. While it’s something he knows he can adapt to, he said he knows where home remains.
He is a descendent of both the Kerchee (Comanche) and Cozad (Kiowa) families. As a child in a military family, he has lived in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and abroad in Germany for three years.
I’m a Sullivan Village area resident, born and raised in Lawton,” he said, “I moved around as a military brat but ultimately Lawton is my home.”