The Outstanding Airman Program annually recognizes 12 enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement and personal achievements.
Senior Airman Portia L. Short from Lawton, a ceremonial guardsman for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., is among the 12 Oustanding Airmen of the Year for 2020.
Porter led more than 80 ceremonies in Arlington National Cemetery and the National Capital Region as a fully qualified member of the Firing Party Element.
Additionally, she performed duties as a base honor guard training instructor, where she was instrumental in training over 80 personnel, providing military funeral honor guard training consistency for 17 bases supporting more than 40,000 missions worldwide. She was an instrumental member of the unit’s recruiting team where she briefed more than 3,000 candidates and was crucial in selecting top recruits.
Finally, she was a speaker for the International Festival and Events Association Expo, where she briefed over 142,000 attendees and was key in the scheduling of seven events performed by the honor guard for an estimated audience of more than 3 million.
Airmen selected receive the Outstanding Airman of the Year ribbon with bronze service star device. They also wear the Outstanding Airman badge for a full year. This year’s honorees were chosen by a selection board from among nominees advanced by commands in the Air Force and Space Force.