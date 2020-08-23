As two different tropical storms take aim at the Gulf Coast this week, Lawtonian Petra Yahn, a disaster responder with the Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross, will deploy to Beaumont, Texas, Monday in preparation for Hurricane Marco.
Texas and other Gulf Coast states are bracing for a potentially devastating hit from twin hurricanes this week. Marco grew into a hurricane Sunday as it moved toward Louisiana and Tropical Storm Laura is targeting the same region.
Yahn and other Red Cross volunteers heading to Texas will be supporting sheltering efforts and other operations before, during and after the two storms’ landfall. The deployment is expected to last two weeks, but could be extended should the need arise, said Yahn.
Red Cross volunteers like Yahn respond to every disaster but this year it will be harder. COVID-19 precautions make interactions a little more distant, but the outcome is the same.
"After the storm hits, they go from evacuation shelters to regular shelters or hotels," Yahn explained. "We do our best put people into a COVID-free environment."
With over 20 years of service with the Red Cross, this isn’t Yahn’s first deployment. In 2013, Yahn volunteered with the Red Cross in Moore after the city was devastated by an EF-5 tornado. She also deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“I do it because I have compassion,” Yahn said. “Compassion that I can show to my neighbors. We all come together, and we follow our guidelines and procedures for the Red Cross, but you have got to have that heart to reach out to people and tell them you’re here and you care.”
Yahn is one of 17 Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross responders who have deployed so far. Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.