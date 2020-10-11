For 14 teen boys, Saturday morning offered a great opportunity to learn how to mow as well as grown into manhood.
Some Lawton High School “Promising Practice” students were joined by junior brothers of “Young Men in Action” from Central Middle School and Tomlinson Middle School to give the LHS baseball field a good grooming. According to Jeff Elbert, one of the seven adult mentors overseeing the 14 young turnouts, it’s part of the fall mission project.
“It’s called ‘Taking Care of Home,’” he said. “It’s to teach young men resiliency and taking care of business.”
The young men took rakes, trash bags, lawn mowers and leaf blowers to task in working to manicure the ballfield into major league form.
Lawton High students William Wallace and Andrew Cervantes found it their first opportunity to step foot onto their school’s baseball field. Although it was laborious work, Cervantes didn’t hesitate when asked if he had a good time.
“A little bit,” he said.
Elbert said the group would put together their winter mission, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day community feeding to kick off a coat drive. Its fruits will benefit local shelters, he said.
In the spring, these young men will update the paint at their respective schools.
“We’re keeping them active throughout the year,” he said.