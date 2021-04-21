The Young Professionals of Lawton will host the third installment of their “Networking @ Nite” series at 6 p.m. April 28.
This new event offers an opportunity for young, local professionals to network with each other in a friendly, open virtual forum, said Elizabeth Guldimann, spokesperson for the group.
The Networking @ Nite event will be conducted online and interested participants may sign up online via EventBrite. Further information regarding the event can be found on the Facebook page for the Young Professionals of Lawton.
“An event that began as a way to bring members of the community together in the wake of the COVID pandemic has turned into a highly anticipated occasion,” said Albert Rivas, board chair of the Young Professionals of Lawton. “We are able to create a safe and beneficial space that brings young professionals from a variety of fields together, fostering friendship and new connections.”
For more information, visit www.yplawton.org