An infant remains in critical condition from a Tuesday wreck in northwest Lawton.
A three-car wreck at the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway shortly before noon Tuesday sent an adult to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
An infant was ejected in the wreck. Grubbs said the baby was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and remains in critical condition.
The wreck’s cause remains under investigation by the Traffic Control Division.