Police said they were on the lookout for a man waving an AK-47, but suspicious text messages during a traffic stop made the officers curious. Eventually, they found a shoe full of drugs, police reported.
Shiann Lauren Freeman, 18, and Alazia Deyana Durrough, 20, on Thursday received felony charges for trafficking illegal drugs (fentanyl) in Comanche County District Court.
Durrough was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking illegal drugs.
Freeman received two further felony charges of endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver, manufacture, possess a controlled dangerous substance as well as possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Freeman also received misdemeanor charges of failing to notify police of a concealed weapon by licensee, unsafe lane use and violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Trafficking illegal drugs is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.
The two women were arrested following a traffic stop at 8:55 p.m. July 25, according to the affidavit. Police said their vehicle matched the description of a car that had picked up a black male who was waving an AK-47-style rifle at Northwest 15th Street and Williams Avenue earlier that day at around the same location of their car.
Police said they eventually conducted a traffic stop at North Sheridan Road and Cache Road after an improper lane change. It turned out the driver, Freeman, had a restriction on her driving permit that required her to have a licensed driver over the age of 21 in the vehicle, which wasn’t the case, the affidavit states. At the same time, the other officer noticed Durrough sending text messages from her phone, telling an unknown recipient she believed the police were going to search the car and “find the pills in the shoe.”
Police said they told Freeman to get out of the car since her car would get impounded. Freeman grabbed a backpack and began putting items in it, the affidavit states. When grabbing a pair of shorts from the back seat, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was uncovered. Freeman was escorted out of the vehicle and placed under arrest, police said.
While searching the backpack, police reported they found a black plastic container with 49 blue M30 pills, a counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl.
Both women were arrested. Durrough turned out to have a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Freeman and Durrough are each free on $50,000 and $40,000 bonds, respectively. Their preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 31.