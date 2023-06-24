An undercover fentanyl buy resulted in the arrest of two Lawton women for aggravated drug trafficking.

Kynadee Alexis Duke, 23, and Cheyenne C. Calfee, 25, both of Lawton, for felony counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and using a phone to commit a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Calfee also received a misdemeanor count of methamphetamine possession.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.