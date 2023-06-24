An undercover fentanyl buy resulted in the arrest of two Lawton women for aggravated drug trafficking.
Kynadee Alexis Duke, 23, and Cheyenne C. Calfee, 25, both of Lawton, for felony counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and using a phone to commit a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Calfee also received a misdemeanor count of methamphetamine possession.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted a controlled drug buy Tuesday through a man to purchase fentanyl pills; he’d bought from Calfee before, the probable cause affidavit states.
Investigators saw Calfee drive into the Executive Inn parking lot, 3134 Cache Road, and when she got out, police made contact. She admitted she was there to deliver 191 pills to a man and they were in her cigarette pouch, the affidavit states. During a search of her purse, police found a pouch containing 2.27 grams of meth and 2.71 grams of crushed up blue fentanyl pills, investigators said. She said there were 100 more pills at the home she shared with her fiancé.
After receiving a search warrant, detectives went to the home at 1711 NW Kingsbury Unit C and made contact with Duke. She was detained and detectives found another 177 fentanyl pills as well as multiple pieces of foil used to smoke drugs, according to the affidavit. Duke was then arrested, as well.
Calfee and Duke, who are each held on $75,000 bond, are set to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 for their preliminary hearing conferences.
