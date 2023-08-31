OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Lawton women were among six people federally charged this week with allegations they fraudulently obtained nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
On Aug. 16, a federal grand jury returned a sealed, 28-count indictment against Marquita Deshawn Shaw, 39, and Amie Street, 39, both of Lawton; and Corey Donta Shaw, 40; Eric Dewayne Shaw, 38; Marquis Dejaun Shaw, 39; and Shatara Marie Brevelle, 38; all of Oklahoma City, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester on Thursday.
The indictment charges the six with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, making false statements to a financial institution, making false statements, and false representation of a Social Security number. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday.
All defendants, except Corey Shaw, have been arrested and released on conditions, Troester stated. A warrant has been issued for Shaw and he is considered a fugitive.
The indictment alleges the defendants conspired to submit false and fraudulent loan applications through the PPP loan program, according to Troester. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided more than $2 trillion in relief for individuals and businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act also authorized the Small Business Administration to create the PPP to promote lending to small businesses affected by the pandemic for job retention and certain other expenses.
The defendants are accused of creating fictitious businesses and of making numerous false and misleading statements about those businesses for the purpose of obtaining PPP loans. In support of the fraudulent loan applications, the defendants conspired to submit fake and altered documents, including altered and fictitious bank statements, identification documents, and tax records, Troester stated.
The indictment further alleges Marquita Shaw created fictitious identities to fraudulently obtain additional PPP loan proceeds that were subsequently transferred into bank accounts that she controlled. She also is charged with making false statements about her finances in applications for Housing and Urban Development housing benefits.