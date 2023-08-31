Glass

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Lawton women were among six people federally charged this week with allegations they fraudulently obtained nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

On Aug. 16, a federal grand jury returned a sealed, 28-count indictment against Marquita Deshawn Shaw, 39, and Amie Street, 39, both of Lawton; and Corey Donta Shaw, 40; Eric Dewayne Shaw, 38; Marquis Dejaun Shaw, 39; and Shatara Marie Brevelle, 38; all of Oklahoma City, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester on Thursday.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

