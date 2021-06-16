A 72-year-old Lawton woman suffering a medical condition when she crashed into her home died Monday night in Comanche County.
The cause of her death remains under investigation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Melva J. Camacho died at the scene of the wreck at her home at 180 NW Red Elk Drive.
Camacho was pulling her Hyundai Santa Fe into her driveway shortly after 9 p.m. Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported she was talking with her sister on the phone and had been complaining about having shortness of breath. The Santa Fe then struck the front of the home.
Comanche Nation Police and other first responders broke the window to get Camacho from the vehicle, Dixon reported. Paramedics began performing CPR but she was declared dead at 9:47 p.m.
Camacho’s cause of death and the collision remain under investigation, the report states.