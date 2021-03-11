Two separate arrest warrants were issued for a Lawton mother accused of twice giving birth to drug-addicted babies.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrants for Lauren Bethany Lushbough for separate counts of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
In the first case, Lushbough is accused of giving birth to the child on Dec. 23, 2020. According to the warrant affidavit, she and the baby tested positive for meth, opiates and benzodiazepines. She denied using drugs when interviewed by investigators. She admitted she had no prenatal care while pregnant.
DHS substantiated the allegations of neglect and the newborn was placed with family members under emergency guardianship, the affidavit states. This is the second newborn taken from Lushbough due to drug exposure.
According to the affidavit in the second case, Lushbough gave birth on Sept. 19, 2019, to a baby that tested positive for meth and Xanax (benzodiazepines). At that time, she also denied using drugs while pregnant and said she received no prenatal care.
The newborn suffered withdrawal symptoms, seizures, and meningitis and was placed on a CPAP in the neonatal intensive care at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, according to the affidavit. The child was later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City for 30 days of further care.
The first child was removed from Lushbough’s care and, according to the affidavit, she hasn’t completed the DHS services required stemming from that investigation.
Lushbough has a prior arrest and conviction for possession of controlled dangerous substance from 2016, records indicate.
Her cash bond was set at $50,000 for each warrant.