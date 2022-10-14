A woman is wanted by police for allegations she helped hide out a murder suspect during his month on the lam.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Tenasha Haith, 36, of Lawton, for charges of harboring a fugitive from justice and child neglect, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The child neglect count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you