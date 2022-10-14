A woman is wanted by police for allegations she helped hide out a murder suspect during his month on the lam.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Tenasha Haith, 36, of Lawton, for charges of harboring a fugitive from justice and child neglect, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The child neglect count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Haith was identified as the girlfriend of Michael Oneal Timms, the suspect in the Sept. 3 killing of John Donaldson at Timms’ mother’s apartment at 6308 NW Oak. After taking the magazine out of the handgun, Timms is accused of striking Donaldson with it, according to the warrant affidavit. Timms fled in Donaldson’s pickup.
Investigators spoke with Haith the day of the shooting. She and her three children were staying in a room at the Motel 6, 202 E. Lawton, rented by Timms, the affidavit states. He wasn’t there. In multiple interviews, including one with her lawyer, she said she didn’t have contact with Timms, Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy stated. She was aware he was wanted by law enforcement officers.
An Oct. 3 Crime Stoppers tip led police back to Haith’s room at the motel. Timms and Haith were seen coming and going from the room. When confronted, Molloy stated, Timms took off running before being caught and taken into custody.
Haith was returned to the room and, following a search warrant being issued, investigators searched the room. Drug paraphernalia and loose meth on a mirror were discovered in reach of the juvenile children, according to the affidavit. A bag was found containing “a large quantity of methamphetamine and paraphernalia” as well, Molloy stated.
Timms made his initial court appearance Oct. 7 where he received felony counts of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the previous convictions, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count. He received a $100,000 bond and is set to return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 7, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was set for Haith upon arrest.
Donaldson’s death is the city’s 17th homicide this year, according to Constitution records.