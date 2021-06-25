An arrest warrant was issued for a Lawton woman accused of abusing her 1-year-old daughter badly enough to leave scarring and a possible eye socket fracture.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Toyyan Sears, 26, for an allegation of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Lawton police began investigating Sears after she gave her 1-year-old daughter to a family friend. The friend saw several scars and marks on the girl and took her to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. According to the warrant affidavit, medical staff reported she had healing cuts, bruising and hypopigmented scars too numerous to count all over her body. The girl also suffered a possible orbital fracture of the eye socket. The staff determined the wounds were from child abuse.
The woman told police she’d been keeping the girl for a couple of months when Sears took her back into her custody. After a couple of months, she said, Sears called and told her “she couldn’t do it anymore” and to come get the girl, the affidavit states.
Investigators said Sears refused to come into the police station to speak about the situation.
A cash warrant bond of $200,000 was set for Sears.