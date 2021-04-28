An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Lawton mother accused of causing her child to be born early with a litany of drugs in the bloodstream.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jordan Marie Saunders, 28, for an allegation of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Saunders is accused of giving birth to the baby prematurely at 36 weeks due to drug use.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were contacted by a DHS case worker regarding the child being born on March 6 with methamphetamines, amphetamines, marijuana and cocaine in the bloodstream. Saunders gave birth to the child at a home and was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital soon thereafter. The child was placed into DHS custody.
Saunders admitted to investigators to using meth but said she’d only found out she was pregnant the week before she gave birth, the affidavit states.
Saunders’ cash warrant bond was set at $25,000.