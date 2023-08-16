Law enforcement is looking to arrest a Lawton woman for allegations she abandoned her four children, ages from 2 to 11 years old.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Keara Washington, 30, for four counts of desertion of a child under 15, according to records. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A woman notified Lawton Police Detective Michael Boudreaux and DHS on July 24 that she had four of Washington’s children: 11, 9, 5 and 2-years-old; and that Washington wouldn’t come get them, the warrant affidavit states. She said her daughter had received a message on July 22 from one of the kids’ fathers that there had been an emergency at the Motel 6, 202 E. Lee, where the children were staying.
The daughter went to the hotel and found the children in a room by themselves and she brought them to her mother’s house, Boudreau stated. She tried to contact Washington but was unsuccessful until the next evening. She said Washington told her she was in Texas and gave “several excuses why she couldn’t come get her children,” the affidavit states. The next day, she called DHS and Lawton police.
Washington was interviewed by DHS. She to the agent on July 18, she was staying at the Motel 6 and was loading her kids in the car to go to Fort Worth, Texas, when she was approached by “a strange woman,” she didn’t know, Woelfel stated. Washington said the “strange woman” offered to watch some of her children because they wouldn’t all fit in her car, according to the affidavit. She said she left the four kids and took two others with her to Texas. All six of Washington’s children have since been taken into DHS custody.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Washington’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.