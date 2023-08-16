Jail
Law enforcement is looking to arrest a Lawton woman for allegations she abandoned her four children, ages from 2 to 11 years old.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Keara Washington, 30, for four counts of desertion of a child under 15, according to records. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

