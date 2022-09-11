A Lawton woman is among three volunteers who will join hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers in responding to wildfires in Northern California.
Patsy Aguilar of Lawton, Shelley Houser of Wamego, Kansas, and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, Kansas, left Saturday to help with sheltering and mass care operations underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. Judy Stroot of Andover, Kansas, will support the relief operation virtually, assisting with individual care and health services needs. The Red Cross California Gold Country Region has four shelters open for people displaced by the Mosquito Fire, according to a press release from the Red Cross.