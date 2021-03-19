A woman claimed a stranger in the dark came out from almost nowhere to repeatedly punch her in the face Wednesday morning.
Lawton police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the area of Northwest 48th Street and Motif Manor Boulevard on a reported assault.
The victim said she’d been walking to her car when an unknown man in dark clothing appeared and began punching her in the face before she ran away and called 911, the report states. An officer reported she had swelling and redness to her right eye.
The woman’s apartment was cleared by police at her request because the door was unlocked, according to the report. Once it was cleared, the woman was allowed inside.