A 30-year-old Lawton woman was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to setting up an armed robbery of a man in what he believed was a prostitution call in 2020.
Chelsea Lynn Thompson appeared before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe, where she received a sentence of 10 years with eight years to spend in prison and another two years suspended, records indicate. She pleading guilty in March to a felony charge of conspiracy after former felony conviction, records indicate. She faced up to 10 years in prison.
Thompson accepted guilt in March for having an active role in the Sept. 13, 2020, robbery of a man in his apartment. She was out on $25,000 bond until Wednesday.
Investigators followed a path of clues that led to Thompson. During her interview with police, she admitted she’d met the man through a website called “SKIP THE GAMES” and she agreed to meet with him at her apartment, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police said this is when the games began.
She arrived and said he gave her a $100 donation before they each took off their clothes. She then handcuffed and blindfolded him.
Now blind and bound, police said the man was greeted by Thompson’s boyfriend, Dewayne Jarvis Leverson, who came into the room. The two men began to fight.
The victim was able to grab his pants and ran into another room. Thompson told police Leverson told her to “get the gun,” the affidavit states. She said this wasn’t the first time they’d robbed men in a similar way in tandem.
Leverson is accused of kicking in the door with his gun in hand and telling the other man to give him all his money, according to the affidavit. Thompson told police Leverson pistol-whipped the other man, who fought back. In the scrum, the victim got the gun away from Leverson; however, he suffered multiple facial injuries to his eyes and his head.
An arrest warrant was issued in September 2020 in Comanche County District Court charging Leverson with first-degree robbery, records indicate. He is free on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be tried during the October jury trial docket.
Thompson has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from December 2019 for child abuse, records indicate.
Thompson, who is being held on $25,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 for her preliminary hearing conference.