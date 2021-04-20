CHICKASHA — A Lawton woman and 16-year-old boy are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon wreck in Grady County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Britanika D. Thompson, 29, was taken to Grady County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Bethesda Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in good condition with head injuries.
Thompson was driving a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe at a reduced speed due to mechanical issues southbound on Interstate 44 shortly after 3 p.m. when a Ford F150 pickup driven by James T. Thomas topped a hillcrest and hit the Hyundai from behind about 7 miles south of Chickasha, Trooper John Hoover reported. Thompson’s passenger, John J. Norwood, was pinned inside for about 15 minutes before being freed by Chickasha firefighters.
Norwood, 56, of Lincoln, Neb., was flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was treated and released for head and internal trunk injuries, according to the report.
An unidentified 16-year-old Lawton boy, also riding with Thompson, was first taken to Grady Memorial and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Thomas, 35, of Carl Junction, Mo., was not injured, according to Hoover.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
Impeding traffic was identified as the collision’s cause.