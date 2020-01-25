The moment Janet McGee walked into her newly-refurbished home on Friday, she began yelling at the top of her lungs and “felt like she was going to have a heart attack.”
McGee and her son, Errick Reed, have lived in the house in the 900 block of Pennsylvania for many years and the reveal Friday was a result of the Housing and Community Development Department at the City of Lawton.
“I found out about this program through Broderick Jackson, who’s daughter went to school with my granddaughter,” McGee said. “We were so blessed to find out about this program.”
Jackson is a Housing Rehabilitation Specialist with the City of Lawton and procured the assistance for the rehabilitation of the home.
“We help folks out by getting repairs done to their houses,” Jackson said. “We knew that Ms. McGee and her son, Errick, would benefit from this program.”
McGee and Reed moved out of the house Nov. 6, 2019, and have been staying at an apartment complex on Bishop Road.
The roof was redone by Superior Roofing and the floors and the kitchen also were refurbished as well as the bathrooms.
“I have been in this house since mother and daddy bought it in 1971,” McGee said. “I had already graduated from Lawton High in 1968, but I lived here with my parents.
“I thank God for this house first of all and all the beautiful updates that were done. I’m thankful to have a house like this. I know my mother and daddy would be so proud of this house.”
“The renovation took a lot less time on this house,” said Housing and Community Development coordinator Christine James. “It usually takes six months or longer to redo a house. We are so glad to have Janet and Errick back in their home again.”
“This is great,” Reed said. “I know I will have a nice time cooking in this beautiful kitchen.”
“This house is going to be great,” McGee said. “We are already packing to come home. I thank God and everyone who was involved in this project and I hope people will come to visit me more often. I may not venture out to their house, but I would be proud to have visitors.”
“There are two federal grants from HUD which help refurbish homes,” James said. “This particular home was redone with the HOME Grant. If anyone would like to check into receiving a grant, go to the City of Lawton’s website or visit us at our office at the Patterson Center at 1405 W. Lee. Programs are open to low-income homeowners.”