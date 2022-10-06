A woman investigators said was kidnapped, raped and assaulted over three days in November 2020 testified Wednesday in the opening trial of the man she once loved.
With her testimony, she painted a picture of lasting psychological damages she said remain from her ex-fiancé, Larry Keith Standridge II.
The trial for Standridge, 41, of Lawton, began Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom. Standridge is charged with felony counts of kidnapping, first-degree rape, assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.
The victim, whom The Constitution chooses not to identify due to her identification as the victim of sexual violence, told how Standridge kept and abused her between Nov. 10-12 2020, at his home at Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park, 601 NE Flower Mound, where he also worked as a maintenance man.
Threats while in the bathroom and, what she claimed was a gun thrust into her back, began a three-day nightmare that still traumatizes her. She said the stress and fear from testifying last year during the preliminary hearing was a culminating moment.
“It affected me a lot,” she told District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.
The woman said she’d just become pregnant and her greatest fear was he’d notice and send someone to kill her. She also worried she would miscarry from the stress it all.
“I was so scared, I did the right thing and had an abortion,” she said. “I wanted to kill myself over this.”
A two-week stay at a mental health facility helped, she said. But it doesn’t solve everything. She said she’s easily triggered, her sex life is different and trust is a hard thing to give anyone.
“I can’t catch a break,” she said. “You can’t enjoy anything like you used to. … All I can do is just hope not everyone’s like that. … That not everyone is Larry Standridge.”
The woman described being tied up to Standridge’s bed when he would leave the home. When he was around, he made her wear one of his large hoodie sweatshirts to hide bruising and signs of abuse, she said.
She said Standridge was punishing her because she wanted to split up. The abuse included hitting her over the head with a gun and beating her about her body to repeated incidents of oral and anal rape.
The woman’s 1-year-old son and his two young sons also were in the house for much of the time, she said. When he took the boys to school or her son to the babysitter’s, she said he would tie her in such away, wrist to wrist and leg to leg, that when she pulled at the ropes to attempt to get free, they would instead tighten.
A movement- and sound-activated camera system allowed Standridge to keep track of her while he was working at the mobile home village. She said over the course of days, he would be paranoid and check on her between “eight to 10 times a day.”
When Standridge went outside to smoke a cigarette, she said he would take her, too. Her hands would be cuffed inside the pocket of the sweatshirt and he would put the cigarette to her lips. Being outside wouldn’t be safe for her. She said he orally and anally raped her behind the home one morning before taking her inside to make lunch for him and the kids.
At night, she said, between further rapes, he would tie her and make her lie beside him in bed.
The woman said she tried to remain submissive, not just for her’s but the children’s safety as well. She said she didn’t want to be killed.
On the second day’s captivity, she said, she coaxed Standridge to have “regular intercourse” with her instead of anally raping her again so she wouldn’t bleed.
“I didn’t want him freaking out … and killing everybody in the house,” she testified. “I think it started getting to him.”
There was a point, she said, she was able to tell Standridge’s older son, “Your dad really beat me” and “Call 911.” He would do that on Nov. 12, 2020.
Standridge left a sign on her door telling the boys she felt ill and to not go in there. While he was at work, she testified she heard a sound and the family dogs whimpering. Knowing it would set off the security camera, she yelled for the boys to take the dogs outside.
A short time later, she said, she heard police at the door. She hesitated at first before crying out, “I’m here, I’m here.” One officer, when he saw her bindings cut her free. She immediately wanted her son picked up from the babysitter’s. She believed Standridge was aware police were there and was afraid he’d take the boy. When freed, she gathered all of Standridge’s guns for the police. All but his handgun were accounted for, she said.
“I told them to watch out,” she said, “he’s armed and dangerous.”
Standridge would not be taken into custody until later that night when he turned himself in at the police department.
Defense counsel Lawrence Corrales asked the woman about relationships she’d had with other men, including some during brief break-ups between her and Standridge.
Corrales also inquired about the dynamics of the woman and Standridge’s sex life, including the roles of dominance and submission.
“We experimented, like any other couple,” she said, “with discussion and consent.”
The woman testified she’d become involved with another man before the incident in question. She said while held captive, Standridge continued to threaten to kill that man. Investigators believe Standridge shot James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, in the neck at his Geronimo home on Nov. 23, 2020. Standridge is awaiting trial on those charges.
The woman testified her belief that Standridge would take things to a violent end.
“I knew he wasn’t going to stop what he started,” she testified. “I know it was an obsession, I know he wouldn’t let go … he never let go before.”
The trial resumes today.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.