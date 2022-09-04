A Lawton woman is hopeful her neighbor’s dog, King, will recover after suffering caustic burns.
That’s why she’s asking the community for help.
Christina Keith said the little black dog is recovering at Lawton Veterinary Hospital. The injuries happened after she noticed he had paint on him about two weeks ago. Then, she said, she didn’t see King for about a week.
King, along with his sister Bella and another dog named Chico, belong to her neighbor in the 2500 block of Southwest H Avenue.
Keith said King’s owner has nine kids at home between the ages of 3 and 13. One day after pulling up to her home, a couple of the boys said their sister had poured bleach on him to try and get the paint off, she said.
“I didn’t see him,” she said. “I called animal control.”
The next day, the mother met Keith when she arrived home from work and asked her to come look at King. “He looks really bad,” she said. It was then an Animal Welfare officer arrived. When he saw the dog, according to Keith, the officer said “it’s life-threatening” and he had to go to the veterinarian immediately.
“It was horrible,” she said. “He was rotting.”
King was taken to Lawton Veterinary Hospital, where he’s expected to remain at least four more weeks.
“We still don’t know exactly what happened,” she said. “The kids said it was bleach, however, the vet said it would have had to have been some industrial strength bleach.”
“We might not ever know,” she said. “What I do know is he is doing very good. He’s eating and drinking. They are doing hydrotherapy.”
The animal welfare officer said Keith could find new homes for Chico and Bella. They have been neutered, spayed and vaccinated. They were all raised around children. They are not housebroken. They are looking to be loved, she said.
“These dogs love all of my neighbor’s kids and their mom,” she said. “She just doesn’t know how to care for dogs.”
Keith said she and the woman have talked and has agreed to her sharing the story with The Constitution.
Keith is trying to raise money for King’s treatment. She said the mother has given what she can toward the expenses, but more help is needed.
Keith has set up an account with Lawton Veterinary Hospital to help for King’s care. She’s also asking for help from a higher power.
“Please say a prayer for his healing,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.