A Lawton woman has pleaded guilty to several drug charges including her role in the January 2020 overdose death of a Lawton man.
While receiving four years in prison for manslaughter, she will serve 10 years for conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Jennifer Lanee Curry, 34, entered guilty pleas in one case to a felony count of second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit drug distribution, and in the other case, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances (heroin and Tramadol) with intent to distribute, and a single count of possession of amphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. She received seven years apiece for the distribution counts and another four years for amphetamine possession.
The plea was accepted and sentencing made by District Judge Irma Newburn.
Curry is currently being treated for manic depression at Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center, according to the pleading documents.
In December 2020, Quique Tamboura Lamour Johnson, 42, also pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and possession. As part of the plea deal, he was ordered serve eight years in the Department of Corrections for the manslaughter count and five years for the drug charges with both sentences to run concurrently.
Johnson and Curry were charged in May 2020 with felony counts of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Riboldi on Jan 2, 2020. Both also were charged with conspiracy to commit distribution of heroin — the heroin/morphine that killed Riboldi.
Responders called to 1507 NW Euclid on the report of an overdose found Riboldi lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive and not breathing. He had fresh track marks on his arms, according to investigators.
Detectives recovered a loaded syringe that later tested positive for heroin, a used syringe and tiny pink baggies that had residue that hadn’t been seen by them before, the affidavit states. His toxicology report later revealed he’d overdosed on heroin or a heroin/morphine mixture.
The investigation led police to Johnson and Curry. A search of their home at 1708 NW 13th led to the discovery of a similar baggie found at Riboldi’s that contained heroin, as well as used syringes that tested positive for morphine and one that tested positive for the heroin/morphine mixture. Curry also had a loaded syringe containing the mixture as well as multiple tiny baggies containing its residue, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators later found messages between Curry and Riboldi where Curry mentioned “China White” and she said it was “stout and he shouldn’t do the whole point,” the affidavit states. It was sent just prior to Riboldi’s death. She continued messaging him asking if he was okay but they were received following his death.
Witnesses said that Curry was “very upset and hysterical the night of and morning after Ribold’s death and that she told them that she had sold” to Riboldi shortly before he died, the affidavit states.