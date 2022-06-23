The trial of a woman accused of a string of arson attempts opened Wednesday.
Takeitha Rayshanda N. Ewing, 41, a.k.a. Rayshandia Nashea Ewings, Takeitha Ewing and Shanice Carny, was tried in Comanche County District Court for two counts of third-degree arson, one count of attempted arson fourth-degree, as well as malicious injury to property over $1,000 damage and harassing and threatening electronic communication.
The State of Oklahoma is represented by Assistant District Attorney Melanie Vasquez.
Ewing is accused of burning two cars, among others a Ford Expedition, and attempting to burn a Dodge Charger. She apparently also damaged another car of the victim. The events took place between September 2018 and March 2019.
The primary evidence is security footage that shows a female person in a black hoodie spraying an unknown substance on a car, as well as cell phone data that linked Ewing’s cellphone to the locations of the incidences at the respective times.
Defense attorney Larry Monard, of Anadarko, emphasized the fact in his opening statement that no one actually saw Ewing committing the acts she’s charged with.
“Only because the cellphone was there doesn’t mean the person was there,” he said.
One of the victims, Jimmy Jones, recalled his relationship to the defendant during his testimony, saying he had known Ewing for 20 years, and that the relationship was “okay, no issues.” He said that he discovered holes in his car as well as flat tires. Furthermore, the gas tank was open. He then checked his security cameras, and he was able to identify Ewing from the footage.
For one, he noticed the unique shoes Ewing was wearing. Also, Jones stated that her movement seemed “familiar”.
He further stated that prior to the incident, Ewing had asked him to help her take revenge on a man, which he refused. She then became upset and angry because he wouldn’t help her. She then allegedly blackmailed him with accusations of rape.
A second victim, Reginald Walten, a probation officer and veteran, testified that he had just returned home from the hospital due to a heart attack when he saw his truck, a Ford Expedition, on fire. Charcoal was found under the gas tank.
Prior to the incident, Ewing had allegedly threatened him by text message, saying “May you burn in hell.”