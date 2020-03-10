A 52-year-old Lawton woman was killed and two passengers admitted to the hospital following a wreck in wet, rainy conditions Sunday in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Elizabeth Copeland died from internal injuries at the scene of the wreck on Interstate 40, 1/10-mile east of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Her passengers, Cynthia Payne, 52, of Lawton, and Floreshia Copeland, 30, of Lawton, were taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Payne was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the report. Floreshia Copeland was admitted in good condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Elizabeth Copeland was driving a Toyota vehicle westbound on Interstate 40 shortly before 9:30 p.m. when she went off the roadway to the left and struck the center barrier before reentering the roadway and coming to rest in the inside lane, the report states. The Toyota was then struck by an oncoming Volvo. The driver and passenger in the Volvo, both of California, were not hospitalized for injuries.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts and the airbags in the Toyota deployed at the time of the crash.
Elizabeth Copeland’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Her condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation, the report states.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.