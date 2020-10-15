CYRIL — A Lawton woman was killed Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a rock hauler due to her not stopping at a Caddo County stop sign.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Carol J. Cody, 52, died at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of U.S. 277 and Caddo County Road 1470, ½-mile south of Cyril.
Cody was driving a Honda Pilot eastbound on the county road when she failed to stop at the sign shortly before 1 p.m. and was struck by the southbound Kenworth rock hauler driven by Keith D. Bush, Trooper Russell Boswell reported. The Honda went off the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole and came to a rest. Cody was pinned inside for about two hours before Cyril firefighters were able to free her by using a halligan pry bar.
Bush, 68, of Lawton, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for two hours and 46 minutes for crews to help remove Cody from the Honda, clean up the scene and map the wreck’s trajectory.