A 55-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $30,000 bond after she was accused of stabbing a man during an argument.
Lillie Mae Johnson, a.k.a. Lillie Mae Fields, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Fields was arrested Tuesday following the incident earlier in the day.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Southwest Park regarding a past assault with a weapon. The victim said he’d been stabbed earlier that day by Johnson during an argument over who lived in the home.
The man had a bandage on his right arm and a scratch on his back, according to police.
Johnson spoke with police and admitted to stabbing the man in the arm but denied stabbing him in the back, the affidavit states. Police learned she had an outstanding warrant from Stephens County, and she was arrested for it and the new allegation.
Johnson, who is held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.