A Lawton woman is in jail on $75,000 bond after she was accused of stabbing her fiancé.
Although he said she thought he was going to kill her, investigators believe the methamphetamine she had on her may have caused her to overreact.
Monica Lynn Twohatchet, a.k.a. Monica Lynn Alexander, 44, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Twohatchet was arrested Tuesday night following the incident at 2530 NW Pollard.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called for a stabbing and found the victim suffering from four cuts to his left hand, one 3-inch cut to his left thigh and a 5-inch cut to the left side of his stomach. He said his fiancé, Twohatchet, saw a knife inside his car and thought he was going to kill her so she grabbed the knife and stabbed him.
A witness saw Twohatchet get out of the car and walk to the driver’s side where she began hitting the man. She heard him yell, “You stabbed me,” the affidavit states.
Twohatchet was found near Northwest 24th Street and Pollard. She told police she’d stabbed the man because she thought he was going to kill her. According to the affidavit, she wrapped the knife in a white face mask and threw it in a nearby trash bin.
Police also recovered a green pouch containing a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used to smoke it that Twohatchet was carrying.
Records indicate Twohatchet has an August 2017 felony conviction in Comanche County for child abuse.
Twohatchet, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 for her preliminary hearing conference.