A 20-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $50,000 bond after she was accused of stabbing and cutting a 16-year-old girl.
Kaylie Riss made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Riss was arrested Sunday night following the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the 16-year-old victim told police she was walking with another girl and a man back to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, around 10 p.m. when Riss attacked her outside the hotel room. She said Riss began punching her in the head and face and when she got away and ran back into her a room, she found multiple deep and bleeding cuts on her head and face.
The girl was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle. Witnesses offered a similar story.
According to the affidavit, the girl had four cuts to her head and face, one to the left side of her neck and another on her right hand between the thumb and index finger.
Investigators found a bloody sweater and chef knife outside the hotel room. Police arrested Riss at her home without incident, the affidavit states.
Held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation she have no contact with the victim, Riss returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.