A Lawton woman is in jail after police said they found her holding a bleeding man at knifepoint.
Shannon Sherrell Cisero, 41, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Northwest Andrews Avenue for a disturbance with a woman holding a man at knife point and threatening to stab him. They arrived to find the man and woman on the porch of a home.
The woman, Cisero, was sitting on the right side of the man, grasping his shirt and holding a knife, the probable cause affidavit states. The man was seen holding his forearm, had suffered a cut to it and was bleeding onto the porch, according to police.
Cisero told officers the man had come over, broke into her house before stealing her money, the affidavit states. She said he came back later and wouldn’t leave so she used the knife to defend herself. She claimed to have surveillance video of the break-in.
Investigators watched the video and Cisero was seen exiting the house with a knife in hand, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police she saw Cisero wielding a knife as she followed the man out of the house. She said Cisero hit him with the flat and sharp edges of the knife as he fled down the road, the affidavit states. The man’s cut to his left forearm was consistent to the knife, police said.
Cisero was placed under arrest. While sitting at the hospital where other patients were waiting to be seen, Cisero said she was going “to murder” the man and stab him again when he was released from jail, according to the affidavit.
Investigators learned Cisero pleaded guilty in March 2013 to a prior misdemeanor assault with a dangerous weapon charge from October 2012, records indicate.
Held on $30,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the man, Cisero returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 for her preliminary hearing conference.