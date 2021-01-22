Investigators said a woman’s efforts to dump drugs in the toilet were foiled when she forgot to flush during a Wednesday morning police raid.
Members of the department’s Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant execution around 6 a.m. Wednesday at 1415 SW New York Apartment A. Investigators met with a man and woman at the home.
While being detained, it was noticed the woman’s hands and sleeves of her shirt were wet, tipping investigators off that she was possibly flushing drugs down the toilet, the report states.
Once inside the home, officers found a pink bag in the trash can in the bathroom. Inside the pink bag was a small baggie with methamphetamine.
According to the report, a black digital scale with water on it was found behind the toilet. Inside the toilet, a plastic baggie was recovered floating on top of the water and it appeared meth was at the bottom of the toilet.
A small white baggie containing meth was found inside the console of the man’s vehicle. The man and woman were placed under arrest. The meth in the truck weighed 0.7 gram and another 6.2 grams were found in the pink bag, according to the report.
The woman admitted to officers she’d dumped the meth in the toilet in an attempt to destroy it, the report states. She said it was approximately 14 grams of the drug that was dumped.
The man was arrested for possession of meth and the woman was booked into jail for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for drug users and for destruction of evidence, according to the report