NINNEKAH — A Lawton woman was hospitalized after a Friday night rollover wreck in Grady County investigators blamed on her falling asleep at the wheel.
Brianna Davis, 24, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in good condition with head and arm injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Davis was driving a Chevrolet vehicle eastbound on U.S. 277 when shortly after 10:30 p.m., she fell asleep and traveled off the road to the right for about 120 feet, Trooper Michael Jewell reported. The vehicle rolled a ½-time and came to rest on the driver’s side, pinning Davis arm under the vehicle. The wreck happened just over three miles west of Ninnekah.
The trooper reported that Davis was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.