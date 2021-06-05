ELGIN — A 22-year-old Lawton woman is in fair condition after she was injured in a Thursday morning wreck on Interstate 44.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Cyanne Danaye Anderson was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with face and head injuries.
Anderson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was riding in a southbound Kia driven by Caleb Raven Dodson shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway, Trooper John Hoover reported. Dodson overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to strike the back side of the guard rail, sending it 15 feet into the culvert about 1 mile west of Elgin.
Dodson, 22, of Lawton, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries, the report states.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation, according to Hoover.